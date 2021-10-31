Pastor and best-selling Christian Author, Pastor, Speaker Max Lucado shared an encouraging update about his recent “ascending aortic aneurysm” diagnosis.

According to a video posted on YouTube last week, Lucado announced that the aneurysm, which was first diagnosed in August, had gotten smaller.

“It certainly seemed that surgery was going to be a part of my future. After undergoing a couple of more tests, however, just a few days ago, we were given some surprising and unexpected news,” he explained. “The measurement of my aneurysm has actually diminished. No one saw this coming! The medical team credits a more precise test, and they very well may be correct. But I want to be quick to credit a good God who, in this case, is choosing to keep a hand of grace around the aneurysm,” Lucado continued. “The bulge is actually reduced to the point that I don’t even have to go back to the doctor for a year,” he added.

The 66-year-old author went on to note that a friend of his has been turning to the book of Job to inform his prayers for him.

“A dear friend of mine has been framing his prayers for me around a text found in the book of Job. In chapter 38, God presents himself as the one who shut in the sea with doors, who made garments for the clouds, who fixed the limit for the waves, and he said, ‘this far you may come but no farther.'” Lucado said. “That’s in verse 11. We thank God that he did the same with the aneurysm. He has spoken to it and said, ‘this far you may come but no farther.'”

In closing, Lucado expressed his gratitude towards his friends and followers for their constant prayers amid his health crisis.

“Denalyn and I are so grateful for your prayers, so grateful for our medical team, and, most of all, we are so grateful for our gracious heavenly Father,” he concluded.