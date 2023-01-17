A Massachusetts library that previously canceled a “Pastor Story Hour” event following complaints from residents changed its mind about allowing a local minister to use its space to read to children.

Pastor Kendall Lankford reads a book to children at the Chelmsford Public Library on Friday, Jan. 13, 2022. | Kendall Lankford

The Chelmsford Public Library announced the update on its Facebook page, stating that it reinstated the Pastor Story Hour’s Friday reservation after receiving advice from legal counsel.

However, the library stated that allowing the event is not a sign of endorsement for it or its sponsors.

Kendall Lankford, the teaching pastor of The Shepherd’s Church, reserved a Friday morning time slot at the library to teach children about the Lord. Lankford wanted to host the event in response to several libraries nationwide holding drag queen story hour events, which involve men dressing as women and reading to children.

In a Friday statement to The Christian Post, Lankford claimed the library changed its mind about canceling the event after the pastor obtained legal counsel from the Massachusetts Family Institute.

The pastor and his attorneys submitted a letter to the library on Thursday night.

Lankford said the event was a “huge success,” with about 50 people in attendance, including adults and children.

The library told CP in a Friday statement that it has always advocated for free speech and the “principles of respectful and kind treatment of others.” The Chelmsford Public Library seeks to serve as a space where its community members feel “valued and welcome.”

“We now recognize … that actions taken subsequent to the approval of the reservation, and communications immediately before the event, seemed to violate some details of library policy and directs hate at members of our community played too large a role in our decision, to the detriment of our commitment to everyone’s right to free speech,” the library wrote.

The library issued an apology, acknowledging that it unintentionally erred in its attempt to honor the principles and rights it supports and that it’s “unequivocally committed” to allowing Lankford to host his scheduled event.

“Nothing that has taken place over the past couple of days changes the exceptional work that library staff does every day that demonstrates our values and supports our community,” the library continued.

In a Friday statement to The Christian Post, Lankford claimed the library changed its mind about canceling the event after the pastor obtained legal counsel from the Massachusetts Family Institute.

The pastor and his attorneys submitted a letter to the library on Thursday night.

Lankford said the event was a “huge success,” with about 50 people in attendance, including adults and children.

The library told CP in a Friday statement that it has always advocated for free speech and the “principles of respectful and kind treatment of others.” The Chelmsford Public Library seeks to serve as a space where its community members feel “valued and welcome.”

“We now recognize … that actions taken subsequent to the approval of the reservation, and communications immediately before the event, seemed to violate some details of library policy and directs hate at members of our community played too large a role in our decision, to the detriment of our commitment to everyone’s right to free speech,” the library wrote.

The library issued an apology, acknowledging that it unintentionally erred in its attempt to honor the principles and rights it supports and that it’s “unequivocally committed” to allowing Lankford to host his scheduled event.

“Nothing that has taken place over the past couple of days changes the exceptional work that library staff does every day that demonstrates our values and supports our community,” the library continued.