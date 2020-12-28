Kidnapped Kaduna State PFN Chairman Apostle Bako & Wife Regain Freedom

Praise the Lord, the kidnapped chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, and his wife, Cindy, have regained freedom from their captors.

We requested for your prayers Pray As Kaduna PFN Chairman Apostle Emmanuel Bako And Wife, Cindy Kidnapped At Prayer Camp and it came en masse, we are grateful for the prayers and more so for the result.

Gunmen about 8:00pm on Christmas Day, invaded the Albarka Prayer Camp at Fadan Kagoma near Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, shot indiscriminately before taking away the cleric, wife and one other person simply identified as Mr. Douglas to an unknown destination.

A government statement by the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said Bako and the wife were freed from the kidnappers’ den on Sunday.

The commissioner said the Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Rev. Tony Inwulale, also confirmed the development to the government.