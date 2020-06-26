Join Thousands Of Christians In Signing Petition To Cancel ‘Demonic’ Film Depicting Jesus As Lesbian

This is an absolutely unacceptable provocation. No one has the right to attack the faith of millions of people around the world.

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, is the actress playing Jesus in the controversial film Habit

Several petitions by Christian organizations are urging for the cancellation of a controversial film that blasphemes Jesus Christ.

The Christian Film & Television Commission, is calling on Christians to sign a petition demanding that the upcoming film “Habit” be pulled ahead of its release due to its “blasphemes” depictions of Jesus Christ.

“Hollywood is set to release yet another outrageous and blasphemous movie featuring Jesus Christ. This time portraying Christ as a woman who engages in a myriad of inappropriate and salacious acts while also serving as the romantic foil for the main female character,” says the petition.

The independent movie called “Habit” will feature 22-year-old Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late king of pop, Michael Jackson, CBN News reports.

Jackson’s portrayal of Christ will be as a lesbian who involves herself in a series of carnal acts with another woman.

Jackson’s physical portrayal of Jesus also features a nose ring, tousled waves and a traditional robe.

According to Eonline.com, the film follows a “party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun.”

Ted Baehr, founder of Movieguide and the Christian Film & Television Commission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to redeeming the values of the mass media, said the film crosses a line “that should not be crossed.”

While the film has no official release date, a petition was made in order to stop the film’s release by Movieguide, a non-profit that seeks to restore Christian values to the entertainment industry.

Release of this film will confuse and mislead the minds of our children and new Christians, Movieguide contends.

The petition entitled, “STOP HOLLYWOODS ATTACK ON JESUS” as of Thursday afternoon has been signed by over 137,400 people, with a goal of 150,000, alongside donations.

“Hollywood is back at it again!” the petition starts. “This time they’re attacking the historical and Biblical portrayal of Jesus Christ. We need your help to stop it!”

“Help us prove that this Movie is unacceptable to believers around the country and the globe,” the petition concluded.

Another petition calling for the film’s cancellation was created by One Million Moms, an extension of Christian fundamentalist group American Family Association.

Elevated Films, who represent the US rights to “Habit”, was rebuked by One Million Moms for its “gender-bending” portrayal of Christ, Christian Headlines.

“This is a repulsive display of corporate arrogance and complete contempt for the faith of Christians,” the petition said. “You are denigrating Jesus.”

The petition also noted that the backing of the film deliberately insults “the faith of millions of Christians.”

“As a result of your actions, I’m letting you know that I do not plan to watch any of your films now nor in the future. I strongly urge you to immediately cancel all plans to release the movie Habit.” the petition concluded.

Sign the petitions here and here.