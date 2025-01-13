The Vatican has approved new guidelines in Italy permitting gay men to apply for seminary, provided they remain celibate.

The directives, which went into effect on Thursday for a three-year trial period, emphasise evaluating a candidate’s sexual orientation as part of a broader assessment of personality.

While the guidelines do not alter the Catholic Church’s stance that “homosexual tendencies” are “intrinsically disordered,” they clarify that celibate gay candidates should not be disqualified from priesthood.

“This is the first time I’ve seen in a Vatican-approved document the suggestion that discernment about whether a gay man may enter the seminary cannot be determined simply by his sexual orientation,” said Rev. James Martin, a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Church. Father Martin added, “If a gay man is able to lead an emotionally healthy, chaste, and celibate life, he may be considered for admission to the seminary.”

The guidelines, adopted by the Italian Bishops’ Conference in November and approved by the Vatican’s clergy office, apply to seminary directors and candidates across Italy. They emphasize the importance of celibacy for all candidates, regardless of sexual orientation.

The Catholic Church has long faced challenges balancing its teachings on homosexuality with the reality that many gay men seek refuge in the priesthood. Bishops in more conservative regions, where homosexuality faces severe condemnation, are unlikely to adopt similar guidelines.

Pope Francis has often sent mixed signals on LGBTQ+ issues. Reports last year claimed he used a slur during discussions with Italian bishops about admitting gay men to seminaries, prompting public backlash and a Vatican apology. Despite these incidents, Francis has also met with LGBTQ+ activists and, in 2023, approved blessings for same-sex couples—though not their unions.

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, called the new guidelines “a step forward.” He said, “They clarify previous ambiguous statements about gay seminary candidates, causing lots of fear and discrimination. This clarification treats gay candidates the same way heterosexual candidates are treated, promoting equality in the Church.”