The negotiator of the abducted train passengers, Tukur Mamu has raised the alarm that the abductors want to marry one of the hostages, a 21-year-old Christian lady, Azurfa Lois John.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday, Mamu said he got wind of their activities through a credible source.

He said as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu “they are planning to marry her any moment from now.

Mamu disclosed, “This is to alert the federal government and especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, a 21-year-old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu are planning to marry her any moment from now.

“One of the top commanders is said to be in love with her.

This important information should be treated with the urgency it deserves.

“Even though I know that releasing this information will not only unsettle her immediate family and loved ones but Nigerians as a whole, it is necessary to do so to avoid the repeat of Leah Sharibu’s case.

“I advise CAN in particular not to politicise this issue or reduce it to mere press releases as I have seen in the past but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on her case as soon as possible before it is late.

“I pray that in view of the uncertainties which are becoming alarming, the federal government will also act very fast to ensure the release of all the remaining victims.

Mamu also confirmed that the oldest victim of the attack, an 85-year-old Hajiya Halimatu Atta, and her 53-year-old daughter, Adama Aliyu have been released.

The duo were part of the four more hostages released by the terrorists on Friday.

However, Mamu noted that the health condition of the 23 remaining victims is pathetic and requires urgent medical attention.

Nigeria led the world in Christians killed for their faith last year (Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021) at 4,650, up from 3,530 the previous year, according to Open Doors’ 2022 World Watch List report. The number of kidnapped Christians was also highest in Nigeria, at more than 2,500, up from 990 the previous year, according to the WWL report.

Nigeria trailed only China in the number of churches attacked, with 470 cases, according to the report.

In the 2022 World Watch List of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian, Nigeria jumped to seventh place, its highest ranking ever, from No. 9 the previous year.