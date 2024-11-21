Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Full Speech After ICC Issued Arrest Warrant

The International Criminal Court ( ICC) has today issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with his former Defense Minister Gallant.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu’s full response to the ICC’s Arrest Warrant:

“Citizens of Israel, Today is a dark day in the history of nations. The International Criminal Court in The Hague, which was established to protect humanity, has today become humanity’s enemy.

This biased court has decided to issue arrest warrants against me and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on the baseless accusation that we supposedly committed ‘crimes against humanity,’ while the truth is the exact opposite. This is a moral bankruptcy. It undermines the natural right of democracies to defend themselves from murderous terrorism.

The same court, which accuses us of fictitious crimes, ignores real war crimes. Shocking war crimes being committed against us and many others around the world.

Fearless for Christ: British Evangelist Stabbed, Imprisoned, Threatened with Death, Keeps Going

After the horrific massacre of October 7, in which Hamas murderers raped women, beheaded people, burned children in front of their parents, and abducted hundreds of our citizens—women, the elderly, and children—they continue to commit war crimes against us, including the ongoing captivity of 101 hostages, whom we have not yet freed. We are committed to releasing them, just as we have released 154 of our hostages until today.

And what does the court in The Hague do in the face of these atrocities? Nothing. Oh, sorry, It issued an arrest warrant today against the body of Muhammad Deif.

And what does the court in The Hague do about the real crimes against humanity being committed in many places around the world? Also, nothing. Millions of innocent civilians have been murdered or uprooted from their homes in Iran, Syria, Yemen, and other places. Instead of acting against these dark regimes, the court has chosen to make false accusations against the State of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.

This is an anti-Semitic step with one goal: to deter me, to deter us, from exercising our natural right to defend ourselves against enemies who are rising up to destroy us.

Over 2,400 anti-Christian Hate Crimes Reported in Europe The Last One Year

They accuse the State of Israel of ‘genocide’ while we are acting to protect ourselves from an enemy trying to carry out genocide against us. They accuse us of deliberately harming civilians, while we do everything to avoid harming civilians—this is in the face of an enemy who hides behind civilians and uses them as human shields.

They accuse us of starving the population, while we are bringing in hundreds of thousands of tons of food to feed the population, while Hamas is looting this food and starving the residents of Gaza.

Everything is the opposite: The good becomes bad, And the bad becomes good.

But here is the truth: There is no army in the world more moral than the IDF, and no country more moral than Israel.

Just recently, Israel vaccinated about 97% of the Gaza Strip’s population against polio. What ‘genocide’ are they talking about in The Hague?

OnlyFans Star Nala Ray Shares Her Wild Journey From Porn to Faith in Jesus

No disgraceful decision there will change the truth.

It’s no surprise that this outrageous decision was led by a chief prosecutor suspected of serious misconduct, and it’s no surprise that this decision was made by judges who have lost all sense of justice and fairness.

The actions of the prosecutor and the decision of the judges drain the concept of ‘justice’ of any meaning and turn the International Criminal Court into a political weapon that has lost its legitimacy as an international legal institution.

Israel does not recognize, and will not recognize, this distorted decision.

But citizens of Israel, There is much light in the darkness.

I deeply appreciate the heartfelt mobilization of many friends around the world, foremost among them our friends in the United States. They have made it clear that this decision will have severe consequences for the court and for those who cooperate with it on this matter.

From Trans. To Transformed: London Shares Incredible Story of Faith In Jesus Christ

I want to thank the elected officials in Israel across the political spectrum who stood together as one against this disgraceful decision.

Citizens of Israel, No anti-Israel decision, no matter how outrageous, will stop us—and will not stop me—from continuing to defend our country by any means. We will not bow to pressure.

Together we will stand, Together we will fight, And with God’s help, together we will win!”

‘I Forgive Them All’: Moryom’s Story Of Persecution and Faith In Jesus Christ