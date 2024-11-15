From Trans. To Transformed: London Shares Incredible Story of Faith In Jesus Christ

“Life has changed very dramatically. I wake up every day with a sense of purpose, a sense of duty … I feel a lot happier every single day.”

Oli London

It’s been two years since social media influencer Oli London officially left his trans life and embraced Jesus, embarking on a faith-filled journey toward true peace and joy.

“Life has changed very dramatically,” he recently told CBN News. “I wake up every day with a sense of purpose, a sense of duty … I feel a lot happier every single day.”

Raised as an atheist and not “too familiar with Christianity, London is now speaking openly about his Christian faith, stating that it has been “exciting” exploring his newfound belief in God.

“I’ve been going to a lot of Christian events, been going to churches, connecting with people in the Christian community and elsewhere,” he said, noting he’s now trying to live out Jesus’ example. “And I’ve been tremendously happy since then.”

Besides the Christian faith which has been the centerpiece of London’s changed life, he has also become an advocate speaking out to help others struggling with the issues that once dominated his life.

“Since … I detransitioned, I’ve also been trying to use my platform now to try and do good in the world,” he said. “And try to spread faith as well to the Generation Z audience.”

Considering London’s own back story, he expressed a passion for young people “being led astray” today.

“They are not connecting with God,” he said of youths. “God is being taken out of classrooms in some places, and … I think it’s something that the young generation is missing.”

“I underwent a lot of surgeries over a period of 10 years,” he said. “I was going through an identity crisis, so I did spend several hundred thousand on the surgeries, the looks … the clothes, all the fillers, the makeup, everything like that,” Faithwire reports.

London continued, “And … it is something I regret, but, at the end of the day, I think … it is a lesson. You can’t dwell on these regrets, you can’t dwell on the past.”

Over time, London said he was able to successfully stop the behavior he exhibited when struggling with his gender.

“I’ve really … changed my life … no more makeup, no more — none of that, just … embracing my natural self and not caring about appearances anymore, not caring about identity,” he said. “It doesn’t cross my mind anymore … I never question it … I’m just content, because, at the end of the day, we’re made in God’s image and that’s been the powerful thing for me.”

