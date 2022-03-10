Charles Kamya, 43, said he was about 300 meters from the open-air debate site in the Bwaise area of Kampala when two men stopped his car.

“I stopped my car only to be ambushed by six other Muslims in Islamic attire who resurfaced from the bush at around midday,” Kamya told Morning Star News from his hospital bed.

He said one of the assailants told him, “You have been terrorizing our religion. Today Allah has called you, and you are going to meet him.”

“Some beat me badly while others cut me with some objects, and I lost a lot of blood as they pulled me out of my car and threw me out,” he said.

A blow to the head with an iron bar left him unconscious for about two hours, he said. A passerby found him in a pool of blood and called police.

“They arrived immediately and saved my life,” Kamya said. “The attackers did not damage my car or take anything inside the car. They only wanted to destroy my life.”

After initial treatment, he was transferred to another hospital for specialized care, but his father has requested he be discharged because the assailants were monitoring his movements and could attack him there, he said.

A resident of a town east of Kampala undisclosed for security reasons, Kamya on Jan. 24 had debated Muslims in Jinja after going to the mosque there to buy a Koran on Jan. 21, accompanied by a Muslim convert to Christianity, he said. He used the Koran in the Jan. 24 debate, he said.

“I used the Koran to show Muslims that from the beginning of the Earth to date, God wants all people to be saved including Muslims,” Kamya said. “I also discussed Sura 72 about the powers of evil jinn, and that they can be defeated by Issa [Jesus], and many Muslims converted to Christ. One sheikh wanted to grab the Koran from me, but I refused and left immediately.”

