Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Orders A Direct Strike On Israel For Killing Hamas Leader, Ismail

Two days after the elimination of top leaders in the terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel is bracing for an expected retaliation, as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on Israel.

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns those who attack Israel will pay a steep price.

Citizens, foreign nationals, businesses, and military personnel throughout the Middle East are preparing for the possibility of a regional war on multiple fronts, all at once.

Some analysts believe Iran, along with its regional proxies, is preparing an even larger attack than when it launched more than 350 missiles, rockets, and UAVs at Israel on April 13th.

Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Worried’ AI May Not Be ‘Pro-Human’

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced Thursday that the military is on high alert.

“Both in defense and in attack, IDF forces are deployed in the air, at sea, and on land and are prepared for any scenario, and especially for the attack plans in the immediate time frame,” Hagari stated.

With the prospect of an all-out war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with the Home Front Command.

“Israel is at a very high level of readiness for any scenario – both defensively and offensively,” Netanyahu declared. “We will exact a very heavy price for any act of aggression against us from any arena.”

Muslims Slaughter Man In Front Of His Children For Defending Christianity

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren, now in uniform, reaffirmed to CBN News that Israel is prepared.

“We are prepared for every possible contingency, every possible scenario, and anybody who strikes us will pay a very, very high price.”

When asked about the state of the military’s readiness, Oren responded, “Very high. Very high. I’m talking to you from the north, from the northern border. And the level of alert here is very high.”

Following a call between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden, the U.S. said it’s committed to Israel’s security from Iranian threats and announced new U.S. military deployments. Israel is also coordinating with an international coalition to face potential attacks.

13-year-old Preacher Who Lived For The ‘Glory of God’ Fatally Shot Dead For Camera

Iran’s Speaker of Parliament, Bagher Qalibaf, blamed both Israel and the U.S. for the killing of Haniyeh in Tehran and vowed a massive retaliation.

“The usurping Zionist regime should know that it will pay a heavy price for this cowardly night attack within the secure boundaries of the Islamic Republic – a price that will be beyond their logical calculations, God willing,” Qalibaf said.

Continue reading here.

Evangelist Benny Hinn’s Wife Files For Divorce Again