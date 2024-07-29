Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Worried’ AI May Not Be ‘Pro-Human’

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk — a fixture in the world of technological advancement — said during a recent interview that he is alarmed by the lack of “pro-human” principles in the development of artificial intelligence.

Musk, one of the original architects of the nearly ubiquitous AI platform ChatGPT, told The Daily Wire’s Jordan Peterson he left the company in 2018 over irreconcilable differences with his fellow cofounders and their vision for the platform’s future.

The South African-born entrepreneur’s concerns about the technology were only bolstered by a conversation he had with former Google CEO Larry Page. That dialogue, he recalled, led Musk to grow “increasingly concerned” about AI’s advancements. Those worries led him to help establish ChatGPT before ultimately creating his own AI platform, Grok.

Musk told Peterson that Page called him “a speciesist.”

.@elonmusk: [Larry Page’s] view is, if I'm not misspeaking, that ultimately we will all upload our minds to the computer and everyone will just be robots.@jordanbpeterson: There's not much difference between that and the death of humanity. pic.twitter.com/a6D3HcLXiW — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 22, 2024

“I’m a speciesist in favor of humans instead of machines,” he said. “Larry’s view is — if I’m not misspeaking — that we will all upload our minds to the computer and everyone will just be robots.”

Peterson, for his part, warned there’s “not much difference” between what Musk said of Page’s presumed beliefs and “the death of humanity.”

Musk said later during his conversation with The Daily Wire host it’s “crazy” to not be pro-human.

“If humans are not going to be on team human, who is?” he asked. “That was the final straw. I was like, ‘We really need some new AI company so there’s a counter-balance to Google.’”

All of this comes amid news from Musk that his AI venture, formally known as xAI, has begun training its large language model — known in the AI technology vernacular as LLM — on what the tech guru claimed to be the world’s most powerful AI training cluster.

Nice work by @xAI team, @X team, @Nvidia & supporting companies getting Memphis Supercluster training started at ~4:20am local time.



With 100k liquid-cooled H100s on a single RDMA fabric, it’s the most powerful AI training cluster in the world! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

According to Musk, Grok 2 will be available beginning in August and Grok 3 is coming in December.

