Over my dead body” Catholic priest says he’ll never give US President, Joe Biden, Holy Communion unless he repents.

The priest condemned Catholics who are pro abortion. He also said Biden “is opposed to all of the basic moral principles that are proclaimed by the Roman Catholic Church”, therefore, he will not give Biden Communion if he attends his Church.

Catholic Priest William Kosco in Buckeye, AZ tell parishioners that Joe Biden’s “ideas are not welcome here…Would you give him communion? No. Over my dead body. Not until he repents.” pic.twitter.com/0iHsJcTO7c — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2021

“Joe Biden is welcome to come to Mass here; his ideas are not welcome,” Rev. Fr. William Kosco said.