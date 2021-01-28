I was abducted in church, sold to Fulani kidnappers – NIS spokesperson

THE Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Edo State Command, Bridget Esene, has said that she was meant to be killed but her abductors sold her to suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Esene, who was released by her abductors on Tuesday, said she suffered at the hands of the kidnappers.

Speaking on Wednesday through the telephone, she said, “The armed men numbering five trailed me to my church at Ikhueniro near Benin City where I was kidnapped.



“I was forced into their car and driven out of the church premises by my abductors who later sold me to another set of kidnappers, who are suspected herdsmen. I saw hell and l don’t wish my enemy such.”

She said upon sighting the kidnappers, she had attempted to escape but was intercepted at gunpoint by the hoodlums.

Esene stated that the armed men later took her into the forest and some other hardened kidnappers were on the ground to receive her.

She added, “I was later sold to another set of gunmen who then took me deep into the forest.”

Mrs Esene said she was later rescued by the police and the vigilante.

Our Abductors Spoke Fulfulde, Collected N4.5m Ransom – Kaduna PFN Chairman