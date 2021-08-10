From a Buddhist to a Follower of Jesus!- Hwanja Lee, Hanmaum Church –

I was a devout Buddhist. I was also filled with superstitions. However, my daughters’ prayers brought me back to Jesus. After that, I experienced many spiritual things.



I learned what it’s like to never worry about anything with my Lord Jesus, no matter how hard things get. My life depended on it!



I had to learn, learn, and learn more things constantly, trying to satisfy myself, but I couldn’t find satisfaction.

However, now that I’ve met the risen Jesus, I confess, “The riches, fame, pride, position, people of this world — I can exchange none of those with Jesus. There is nothing more precious than Jesus in this world.

“Jesus, only You are the most precious One in this universe.”