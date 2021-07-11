Former Casting Crowns drummer Andy Williams has died after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident that occurred while on his way to church for a Sunday worship service.

Casting Crowns frontman Mark Hall took to Instagram on Friday to officially share that after much prayer for a miracle, the band’s former drummer “went to be with Jesus” and is “more alive today than he has ever been.”

“Early this morning, around 1 a.m., Andy Williams went to be with Jesus. He fought a great fight, but the injuries that he suffered took a toll on his physical body,” Hall wrote.

“You prayed along with us that Andy would be healed. You prayed along with us that Andy would wake up. You prayed along with us that God would perform a miracle. While we mourn that Andy isn’t here with us, and that we didn’t get to witness the miracle we longed for here on earth, all of our prayers were answered,” he added. “He is healed, he is awake and we believe that he is more alive today than he has ever been.”

“The Only Scars in Heaven” singer said they are holding fast to Paul’s words in the Bible that say believers are to look not to the things that are seen, but to those things that are unseen, for they are eternal.

“We celebrate that Andy is in the arms of His Savior and we are grateful for the memories and laughter that Andy brought to all who knew him,” Hall continued. “We can’t thank you enough for your prayers, support, and unending love. You have walked with us through this very difficult journey and we felt you there the entire way.”

Casting Crowns, along with Williams’ home church, the multisite Grace Chapel Church, based in Franklin, Tennessee, revealed in a Facebook update that the Christian drummer had been asking people to pray for a miracle while offering updates on the musician’s condition.

The church started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising at least $250,000 to cover medical bills for Williams’ care. As of Friday, the campaign has raised over $61,000.

“Andy had a surgical procedure this morning to find the culprit of his continued fevers,” the last update before the announcement of his death read. “Continue to pray for complete healing and for the amazing doctors who are working diligently.”

“There are so many unknowns about the future, but we serve a God who knows what Andy will face,” the church added. “We want to give Andy, Kelly, Aden, and Asher the financial resources they will need in the weeks and months ahead. We have set a goal of $250,000, but we want to bless this family above and beyond.”

Williams’ former bandmates revealed the drummer was struck by a vehicle while on his way to church. The musician was “resuscitated at the scene” and rushed to Vanderbilt Emergency Department in Nashville.

“Our friend & former drummer, Andy Williams, was in a motorcycle accident this morning and really need your prayers!” a June 27 post on the Casting Crowns Facebook page read.

Hall’s latest update explained that following Williams passing, his family — Kelly, Aden, Asher and Mary Catherine — have “requested that you respect their time together and allow them to receive some much needed rest. Please hold off on reaching out with texts and phone calls for a few days.”