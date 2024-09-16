‘Every Election Is Crucial’: Pastor Urges Christians to Vote With Biblical Values

Gary Hamrick, Pastor of Cornerstone Chapel, in n a sermon on Sunday, urged Christians to rise above political apathy and vote with unwavering adherence to biblical values. Addressing the congregation and live-stream audience, Pastor Hamrick sought to send a warning and a challenge beyond his northern Virginia church.

Hamrick’s annual election sermons, which attracts viewers worldwide and generate upwards of A million views online, reflect his influence within the Christian community.

In the sermon, Hamrick highlighted statistics that show out of approximately 90 million Christians in the United States, 40 million are expected to stay home on Election Day, and 15 million are not even registered to vote. He attributes this apathy to a misplaced focus on candidates’ personalities rather than their policies and principles. Furthermore, he pointed to a broader issue within the church: many churches have become silent on critical social and political issues, leaving their congregations without guidance on how to navigate these complex times.

“The stakes are too high for us to ignore,” Pastor Hamrick said. “Voting is not just a privilege; it’s a duty. It’s our responsibility to be good stewards of the freedom and values we’ve been entrusted with.” He drew parallels to biblical stewardship, referencing the parable of the two servants to emphasize that just as the master entrusted his possessions to his servants, so too has God entrusted Christians with the privilege of living in a free country and participating in its governance.

Hamrick condemned the cultural narrative that frames moral and social issues as purely political and criticized the trend of churches retreating from addressing these issues from the pulpit, which he believes contrubutes to widespread confusion and inaction among Christians. “Churches have gone silent on these crucial matters,” he said. “It’s time for pastors to step up and guide their flocks with biblical clarity and courage.”

Regarding the upcoming election, Pastor Hamrick addressed a range of critical concerns, including judicial appointments, the sanctity of life, support for Israel, biological sex, and religious freedom. He expressed disappointment over the lack of a truly pro-life candidate, noting that neither major candidate fully aligns with pro-life values. Nevertheless, he encouraged voters to evaluate candidates based on policies that align closest with their biblical beliefs, even if no candidate meets all criteria perfectly.

He also gave practical advice for those looking to engage in the political process. He urged church members to be registered, become election officers, and, most importantly, engage in prayer. “We need to pray for our candidates, our country, and trust in God’s sovereignty,” he said. He reminded his congregation of the importance of faith in the political process, asserting that no matter who occupies the White House, God remains on the throne.

“Christians must rise above apathy and engage in the electoral process with a focus on their values. “Every election is crucial,” he emphasized. “We cannot afford to sit this one out. Vote according to your values, and trust in the Lord’s plan.” CBN News reports.

