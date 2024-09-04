‘Don’t Do It!’ – Former Trans Kids Warn Others

“We need to stop telling 12-year-olds that they were born wrong, that they are right to reject their own bodies and feel uncomfortable in their own skin. We need to stop telling children that puberty is an option, that they can choose what kind of puberty they will go through.“

Former trans kids are speaking up in regrets and warning others to reject the transgender idea and not make the same mistakes they made.

“My childhood was ruined along with thousands of de-transitioners that I know through our networks.”

Eighteen-year-old Chloe Cole, a self-described “former trans kid”, is leading the fight to protect children from transgender surgeries. Chloe de-transitioned following years of taking puberty blockers and an irreversible double mastectomy at the age of 15.

“We need to stop telling 12-year-olds that they were born wrong, that they are right to reject their own bodies and feel uncomfortable in their own skin. We need to stop telling children that puberty is an option, that they can choose what kind of puberty they will go through. My childhood was ruined along with thousands of de-transitioners that I know through our networks. This needs to stop,” she said.

In her new book, Detrans: True Stories of Escaping the Gender Ideology Cult, Mary Margaret Olohan writes many of these young people wanted to “find themselves” and had no idea of the impact transitioning would have on them.

“They were told that the reason that they didn’t feel comfortable at school, the reason they didn’t have a lot of friends, the reason that they didn’t feel special is because they weren’t in the right body. And that if they got into this right body that all of their problems would disappear, and they would feel happy and content and fulfilled. And of course, this is a lie,” Olohan told CBN News.

She contends that what proponents label “gender-affirming care” is really puberty and hormone blockers, followed in many cases by gender mutilating surgeries in which there is also no going back.

“A lot of these girls got double mastectomies, which is called ‘top surgery’, before they were legal adults. In fact, I’ve heard of girls who are so mentally ill as all of these young detransitioners are. They were so mentally ill that when they went in for their double mastectomies, they asked the doctors, how long will it take for them to grow back because there’s no understanding of what’s actually going on here,” she said.

“There’s no proper explanations from the doctors about what the ramifications of these procedures are. And so, a lot of these girls go into this thinking that they’re going to emerge looking just like a boy with a perfectly flat chest. But at the end of the day, what they’re left with is very gruesome looking, scars that lace across their chest that are black. So, these are just very invasive and tragic surgeries,” Olohan said.

As more de-transitioners start telling their stories, Olohan sees a common denominator among the young people who are now regretting their decision to transition to a different sex.

“I would say yes. And there comes a point where they think, okay, I’ve done what I was told to do. The doctor said I would be better and be happier after this. And then there’s a moment where they realize, ‘Wait, I’m not happier. I’m not better. I still have very serious mental health issues.’ And for a lot of the de-transitioners, that’s the point where they wake up and realize, ‘If I was lied to about this, what else was I lied to about?'” Olohan said.

Olohan says although parents share responsibility, they are often faced with a frightening ultimatum by doctors who ask: “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?”

“And they look the parents in the eyes, and they say this, and the parents love their kids, they do not want their child to hurt themselves. And so, they trust the doctors and they move forward. And so, this is truly a really incredible betrayal by the medical system,” Olohan said.

And while these kids are celebrated when they “transition”, Olohan says those who then try to reverse it can face attacks or rejection.

“If a de-transitioner speaks up and says, ‘I went through those puberty blockers, I went through the hormones, I got the surgery and I’m not better. In fact, I’m much worse and I’m missing body parts,’ that completely contradicts the narrative that these trans activists are selling that transitioning is beautiful and brave and wonderful and will only make you happier,” said Olohan.

“And so, when de-transitioners speak up, they’re met with a lot of hate, a lot of vitriol, a lot of bitterness and anger, and they’re told that you were never actually transgender and that you’re a traitor. All kinds of horrible things. And let’s not forget that the de-transitioner themselves used to feel very lonely, very awkward, they desperately wanted to fit in. So, this is incredibly hard for them when the group that accepted them and told them they were special and brave for being transgender is now saying, get away from us – you’re scum,” Olohan said.

As for Chloe, her testimony before Congress has helped change the way states look at gender-affirming care. Today, half of all U.S. states ban puberty blockers and surgeries for young people under 18, and more states are expected to follow. Chloe says she and thousands of others have been the victims of one of the biggest medical scams in American history.

“I speak to you in the hope that you will have the courage to bring this scandal to an end and ensure that other vulnerable teenagers and young adults don’t go through what I went through. Enough children have been victimized by this barbaric pseudo-science, please let me be your final warning,” she said; according to CBN News.

