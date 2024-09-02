EndBadGovernance: Nigerian Government Files Treason Charges Against Protesters, A Capital Offence Punishable By Death

The Tinubu led Federal Government of Nigeria has filed Treason charges against 10 #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protesters arrested last month. Treason is a capital offence punishable by death in Nigeria.

This was contained in a Court document seen by West Africa Weekly with file number FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, indicating the Nigeria’s President Tinubu is seeking death penalty for the protesters who demanded a better life for the Nigerian citizens.

The arrested protesters include:

Michael Tobiloba Adaramoye Adeyemi Abiodun Abayomi Suleiman Yakubu Opaluwa Eleojo Simon Angel Love Innocent Buhari Lawal Mosiu Sadiq Bashir Bello Nuradeen Khamis Abdulsalam Zubairu

Nigeria is ranked No. 6 in Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List (WWL) of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. Nigeria remained the deadliest place in the world to follow Christ, with 4,118 people killed for their faith from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023, according to the WWL report.