MARCH — DAY 20: Hope and Joy

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Focus Scripture:

“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” — Romans 15:13 (KJV)

What You Will Walk Away With

Joy That Is Not Dependent on Circumstances — You will discover that joy is not the absence of hardship but the fruit of hope—sustained by confidence in God’s promises, not by favorable situations. The Connection Between Believing and Rejoicing — You will understand that joy flows from believing; when hope is anchored in God, joy becomes possible even in difficulty. Christ’s Example of Joy Through Suffering — You will see that Jesus endured the cross for the joy set before Him—joy rooted in certainty, not comfort.

Devotional

Joy is not the absence of hardship; it is the fruit of hope.

This is one of the most liberating truths in Scripture. Many believers assume that joy will come when circumstances improve—when the trial ends, when the relationship heals, when the finances stabilize, when the waiting is over. They put joy on layaway, hoping to claim it someday when life gets easier.

But Scripture teaches something different. Joy flows from believing. It is not a reward for good circumstances; it is a fruit of faith.

Paul’s prayer in Romans 15:13 connects hope, joy, peace, and believing in a beautiful chain:

“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.”

Notice the progression. The God of hope fills believers with joy and peace in believing. Joy and peace are not produced by favorable circumstances—they are produced by trust. When you believe, joy and peace flow. And as joy and peace fill you, you abound in hope. The cycle is self-reinforcing.

When hope is anchored in God, joy becomes possible even in difficulty.

Think of Paul and Silas in the Philippian jail. Beaten, chained, imprisoned—yet at midnight they sang hymns. Where did that joy come from? Not from their circumstances, certainly. It came from hope—confidence that God was with them, that His purposes were good, that their suffering was not meaningless.

Joy that depends on circumstances is fragile. The slightest shift in situation can shatter it. A bad day, a disappointing outcome, an unexpected trial—and joy evaporates.

But joy that flows from hope is resilient. It is sustained not by what is happening around the believer, but by confidence in what God has promised and is faithfully accomplishing.

Hope lifts the heart beyond present struggles, and joy follows that upward gaze.

Where hope diminishes, joy fades. When you lose sight of God’s promises, when you forget His faithfulness, when you focus only on your circumstances—joy leaks away like air from a punctured tire.

Where hope abounds, joy strengthens. When your heart is fixed on the God of hope—on His character, His promises, His faithfulness—joy rises. Not because life is easy, but because God is good.

Christ-Centered Focus

Jesus endured suffering with deep, unshakable joy.

Hebrews tells us that “for the joy that was set before Him, He endured the cross, despising the shame” (Hebrews 12:2). The cross was not joyful. It was agony. It was shame. It was abandonment. But Jesus looked beyond it to the joy that waited on the other side—the joy of redemption accomplished, of salvation secured, of resurrection glory.

His joy was rooted in the certainty of redemption, restoration, and resurrection. He did not ignore pain; He transcended it through hope.

Christ’s joy did not deny the reality of suffering. It acknowledged suffering and then looked beyond it to the glory that would follow. His joy was not circumstantial; it was eschatological—rooted in the certain outcome of God’s plan.

This is the joy He offers you. Not a joy that pretends pain isn’t real, but a joy that sees beyond pain to the promise. Not a joy that depends on easy circumstances, but a joy that flows from confident hope.

Conclusion

Joy flourishes where hope is firmly anchored in God.

Today, if your joy feels fragile—if it rises and falls with your circumstances—let hope re-anchor it. Look again at the God of hope. Remember His faithfulness. Recall His promises. Fix your heart on what is certain, not on what is shifting.

Joy is not something you muster. It is something you receive—as you believe, as you hope, as you trust.

The God of hope Himself fills you with joy and peace in believing. Not someday when everything is fixed. Now. Today. In the midst of whatever you face.

Let hope lift your heart. And let joy follow.

Prayer

God of hope,

Fill my heart with joy and peace as I trust You. Forgive me for tying my joy to circumstances instead of anchoring it in Your faithfulness. Let my joy flow not from what is happening around me, but from confidence in Your promises. Teach me to rejoice even while I wait, to sing even in the darkness, to hope even when I cannot see. You are the God of hope—and in You, my joy is secure.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen.

Declaration

I declare that my joy is not dependent on circumstances but flows from hope anchored in God.

I declare that joy and peace fill me as I believe in the God of hope.

I declare that I can rejoice even in difficulty because my hope is in Christ, who endured the cross for joy.

Action Points

Identify areas where joy has been tied to circumstances. Where have you been waiting for things to change before you will allow yourself to rejoice? Re-anchor joy in hope rooted in God’s faithfulness. Write down three things God has already done for you in Christ—and let those truths fuel your joy today. Choose rejoicing as an act of trust. Before your circumstances change, choose to thank God for who He is and what He has promised.

Memory Verse

“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” — Romans 15:13 (KJV)

📖 Bible Reading Plan

1-Year Plan: Deuteronomy 3-4; Mark 15

Deuteronomy 3-4; Mark 15 6-Month Plan: Joshua 5-6

📘 Tomorrow: Hope for the Broken

Written by: Dr. Abraham Peter

📲 Share & Discuss

Have you ever experienced joy that didn’t depend on your circumstances? What made that possible?

How can you tell the difference between joy rooted in hope and happiness rooted in circumstances?

What would change in your daily life if you truly believed joy flows from believing, not from having everything go right?

Pastoral Anchor: Joy becomes resilient when hope is rooted in God, not outcomes.