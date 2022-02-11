An Oregon appeals court told a state agency Wednesday to reconsider its order for a Christian couple to pay $135,000 in damages for refusing to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding on grounds that the state’s actions did “not reflect … neutrality toward religion.”However, the panel upheld its earlier ruling that their bakery violated state law prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation. Aaron and Melissa Klein, who owned Sweetcakes by Melissa in Gresham, have engaged in years of litigation over an Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries order punishing them for refusing to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple.

