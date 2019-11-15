‘Christianity Is Europe’s Last Hope’ – Hungarian Prime Minister Says

Hungary’s leader says “Christianity is Europe’s last hope” and that European countries that have favored migration are opening the way for the advancement of Islam.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed Europe’s migration in his state of the nation speech Sunday.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Posts Photo Of Nick Vujicic And Himself Praying

“According to estimates, the proportion of immigrants will grow at an accelerated pace in the European countries west of us,” he said. “I won’t even say anything about France and Holland, but even the born Germans are being forced back from most large German cities as migrants always occupy big cities first.”

He warned that politicians in Brussels, Berlin, and Paris favoring migration have “opened the way to the decline of Christian culture and the advance of Islam.”

Orban also spoke of a western Europe being overtaken by Muslims.

He added that his government will oppose migration efforts by the UN and European Union.

Lifelong, Famous Atheist Bill Hayden Receives Jesus At 85

“It shows the magnanimity and deep tolerance of the Hungarian nation, that those striving to execute this plan can live their lives among us unhurt and happy,” he said during his speech.

Orban claimed that Islam would soon “knock on Central Europe’s door” from the west as well as the south.

“This means that the Islamic civilization, which always considers its vocation to convert Europe to what it calls the true faith, in the future will be knocking on the door of Central Europe not only from the south, but from the west, as well,” he said.

Why A Million Muslims Filled The Streets To Hear About Jesus (Video)

CBN News