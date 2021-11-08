A Christian school in Beijing’s Tongzhou district was shut down by the authorities last September, leaving hundreds of students schoolless.

China Aid reports that the authorities in Tongzhou district commanded Christian school “Golden Reed Kindergarten & Primary School Learning Center” to vacate its property and dismiss the school.

The school, established by Golden Lampstand Church in Beijing, has been serving Christian families by providing daycare and education. Thanks to its Christian background, some students who are discriminated against in public schools, such as those with Autism or special needs, can still find education here.

More than hundreds of children have been attending the school, given its developed daycare, kindergarten, and elementary school. The school’s website shows that the campus is fully equipped with its own kitchen, playground, gym, and library.

The measure taken by the authorities not only deprive the students from learning, but the school was also forced to abandon its facilities and suffers great loss.

In October, ICC also reported on the raids of several other Christian schools in Jiangsu province, Zhejiang province, and Guangdong province. Homeschooling held by Early Rain Covenant Church in Sichuan has also been repeatedly raided. The trend shows that China is actively squeezing out space for Christian schools to exist. All religious schools need to submit to the control of the Chinese Communist Party.