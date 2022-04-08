CONTROVERSY : Transgender women should not compete in female events,’ Boris Johnson triggers another controversy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it seems “sensible” that transgender women should not be able to compete in female sporting categories.

Johnson made the comments during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City on Wednesday in the wake of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges being prevented from riding at the National Omnium Championships in Derby last weekend.

Bridges, who began hormone therapy last year, had been due to race for the first time in the female category after British Cycling gave the 21-year-old the green light to enter, but the International Cycling Union ruled her ineligible.

“I don’t think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events. And maybe that’s a controversial thing… but it just seems to me to be sensible,” the Prime Minister said.



“That doesn’t mean that I’m not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition. It’s vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions.

Stonewall, the LGBTQ+ rights charity, issued a fresh statement following Wednesday’s comments by the Prime Minister.

A spokesperson said: “Trans people deserve the same opportunities as everyone else to enjoy the benefits of sport and blanket exclusions on trans people participating are fundamentally unfair.