A grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham Jonathan Lotz has been moved out of the intensive care unit and is now in rehab while battling COVID-19. His mother, Anne Graham Lotz, credits prayer for his recovery.

Graham Lotz, Billy Graham’s daughter, took to social media last weekend to ask for prayer for her son. But in an update Wednesday evening, she glorified God for answered prayer.

“PRAISE GOD!!! Praise our prayer-hearing, prayer-answering God!” Graham Lotz wrote on Facebook. “Jonathan has just been moved out of ICU. Now he begins rehab!!”

The grateful mother shared a poem she learned from her mother that “seems appropriate now.”

“Trust Him when dark doubts assail thee, Trust Him when they strength is small. Trust Him when to simply trust Him is the hardest thing of all. Trust Him He is ever faithful. Trust Him for His will is best,” she wrote. “Trust Him for the heart of Jesus is the only place to rest. Trust Him then through tears and sunshine, All thy cares upon Him cast. Till the storms of life are over and the trusting days are past.”

Graham Lotz thanked everyone for “carrying Jonathan on your knees!”

The loving mother and evangelist asked supporters to continue to pray that her son “will go from strength to strength with no permanent side effects!”

She ended her health update with Psalm 18:1-3, which declares: “I will love You, O Lord, my strength…my deliverer…my God in whom I will trust. …I will call on the Lord, who is worthy to be praised; so shall I be saved…”

The 73-year-old announced on social media Sunday that while her son was in the ICU, he was “physically exhausted yet spiritually overflowing.” She reported that he was sharing the gospel of Jesus “with the ER & ICU staff!”

One of three Lotz siblings, Jonathan Lotz worked with his grandfather from 1994 through 2002, The Winston-Salem Journal reported in 2018. He continues his grandfather’s legacy by preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ worldwide through Jonathan Lotz Ministries.

Jonathan Lotz is not the only Graham grandchild battling health issues.

As reported earlier this month, the original home of Billy Graham and his wife, Ruth, was listed for sale by their daughter Ruth to help raise funds to pay for her daughter’s medical treatments.

The younger Ruth Graham told The Ashville Citizen-Times she is selling the home to help pay for her daughter’s medical costs as she suffers from Lymphangioleiomyomatosis. This multisystem disorder affects different organs, such as lungs, kidneys and the lymphatic system.

“My youngest daughter was diagnosed with a very rare disease that attacks women of childbearing age and there will be some significant medical bills in her future,” Ruth Graham said, according to WCNC Charolette. “I am so grateful that I have this provision that I can make like any mother who would move Heaven and earth when your child needs you.”