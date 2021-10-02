Anglican Diocese Of Cape Coast Ordains Rev. Regina Baadu As First Female Priest.

The Anglican Diocese of Cape Coast, since its creation out of the then Accra Diocese in 1981 has ordained Rev. Regina Baadu as the ‘first female Priest.







The diocese congratulated the ‘Newly Ordained’.

She is the first woman to be appointed, trained and ordained as priest by the diocese.

IgbereTV reports that the Ceremony was held at St Mary the Virgin Anglican Church in Cape Coast. Rt Rev. Dr Victor Reginald Atta-Baffoe(Diocesan Bishop) charged the new priests to offer selfless and dedicated service that would draw more people to Christ.

He implored them to be obedient to God since it was the only way they would be successful and overcome all hurdles and challenges that might come their way in the performance of their priestly duties.He urged them to remain faithful to God in the performance of their priestly duties irrespective of the challenges that they might be confronted with since God who had called them into His ministry would not forsake them.

The well-attended ceremony, which was graced by family members and friends, priests and catechists within the diocese also saw the ordination of ‘Ordinand Josephine Mahama’ into the Order of Diaconate.

Delivering the sermon,Very Rev’d Ebenezer Love Annan(Dean of Christ Church Cathedral) urged the ‘Newly ordained’ to believe in God’s gospel, practise what they preach to increase their level of spirituality so as to win more souls into the Christian faith, adding that “what God expect from you is to lead lives that will draw more people into the Christian faith”. He admonished the new priests to let their light shine wherever they would find themselves and lead lives that would positively impact their congregation.

The diocese of cape coast has Rev. Vida Gyabeng and Rev. Josephine Mahama serving as Deacons with Rev. Mrs. Regina Baadu serving as the ‘first’ female priest in the diocese.