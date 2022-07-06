The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has said none of the Boko Haram suspects detained at Kuje prison in Abuja was found after the attack on the facilities on Tuesday night.



Boko Haram is an Islamic sect that believes northern politics has been seized by a group of corrupt, false Muslims. It wants to wage a war against them, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria generally, to create a “pure” Islamic state ruled by sharia law. Christians and Christian structures in Nigeria has been there major target.

Sources had told newsmen that high-profile Boko Haram suspects and bandits escaped during the invasion of the prison on Tuesday night.

According to inside sources, for over 2 hours and 45 minutes more than 300 terrorist took over the Kuje prison in Abuja with GPMGs, Bombs, RPGs, Many Rifles and other dangerous automatic weapons shouting Allahu Akbar.

Report says over 1,200 Prisoners and over 150 bokoharam terrorist escaped successfully.

The Total Population of the Kuje Prison inmates was about 1,476, and only 111 of the inmates refused to escape and decided to remain in the prison.

Those that decided not to escape includes former Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba state, Farouk lawal, Retired AVM and also 107 other inmates who’s jail term is less than 3 months remaining and some who are innocent of the allegations on them, with few other good Senior Citizens.

While 111 stayed back, over 1,300 inmates have escaped together with the terrorist that came to rescue them, the source said.

The Operations was executed by over 300 terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar, and it lasted for 2hrs and 45 minutes successfully.

Minister’s Reaction.

Addressing journalists after taking an assessment tour of the facility, the minister said, “The attack started around 10:30pm. They came in their numbers gained entrance into the prison and they released some of the inmates and which we are now following to see the kind of inmates that they have released.

“Very soon, we will give you the correct figure of the inmates that were taken. Aside that, we are trying to see what we can do to ensure that all escapees are returned back.

“The prison is accommodating about 994 inmates and over 600 escaped. Many people have been recaptured and brought back to the prison. Maybe by the close of the day, more will have been captured and returned.

“I think everything is under control. The people who came to do this activity, from the records, we believe they belong to a particular group. Most likely, they are Boko Haram members because we have sizeable number of Boko Haram suspects in detention, and presently we cannot locate any of them.

“I think they are about 64 in the prison and none of them now is available they have all escaped.”