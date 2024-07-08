11 Christians Sentenced To 90 Years In Prison In Vietnam Mysteriously Disappear

Eleven Vietnamese Christians, sentenced to a total of 90 years and eight months in prison for their religious activities, have mysteriously disappeared, raising significant concerns about the treatment of religious minorities in Vietnam. These individuals, arrested between 2011 and 2016, include six Protestants and five Catholics, now unaccounted for in the Southeast Asian nation’s prison system.

The six Protestants are associated with the unapproved Degar Protestantism, and the five Catholics are from the Ha Mon Catholic Church, said the U.S.-based persecution watchdog International Christian Concern, noting that both religious movements lack official recognition from the Communist regime of Vietnam, which frequently targets such groups under accusations of “undermining national unity policy.”

Protestants Ro Mah Pla, Siu Hlom, Rmah Bloanh and Rmah Khil were specifically targeted for their involvement in Degar Protestantism.

Meanwhile, Sung A. Khua faced arrest under the pretense of “deforestation” after refusing to renounce his faith, while Y. Hriam Kpa was detained for his refusal to close his church. The five Catholics — Runh, A. Kuin, A. Tik, Run and Dinh Kuh — faced similar charges for their involvement in Ha Mon Catholicism.

The Degar, also known as Montagnards, are an indigenous group in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, historically allied with the United States during the Vietnam War and known for their Christian faith.

Montagnard Christians are often coerced into renouncing their religion, facing severe repercussions like beatings and imprisonment if they resist, according to The Christian Post reports.

