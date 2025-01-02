Today in Christian History

Thursday, January 30

Today in Christian History: January 30

435

Rome recognized the Vandal territories in Northwest Africa as “federati,” in an effort to stave off their invasion of Italy. (The invasion was successfully postponed for 20 years.)

1536

Menno Simons, a Roman Catholic priest in the Netherlands, publicly renounces Catholicism. Baptized by the moderate Anabaptist leader Obbe Philips, he will become the successful leader of the Mennonites.

1607

Philip III, King of Spain, issues a Cedula Real (Royal Ordinance) that says Indians who are converted and become Christians cannot be made serfs, and are to be exempt from taxation for a period of ten years. Under this and other decrees, Jesuits will attempt to protect and train Indians, especially in Paraguay.

1630

John Brebeuf pronounces his final vows as a Jesuit. He will go on to labor in Canada where he will be tortured to death by the Iroquois.

1669

(probable date) Death in Tiflis, Georgia, of Paul of Aleppo, an Archdeacon in the Syrian Melkite Church. He had written a chronicle The Travels of Macarius, Patriarch of Antioch, an important source of information for events of his time. He had also written a History of the Patriarchs of Antioch.

1750

In Colonial America, Rev. Jonathan Mayhew of Boston delivered a sermon entitled, “Discourse Concerning Unlimited Submission.” The sermon attacked both the divine right of kings and ecclesiastical absolutism.

1788

Pioneer American Methodist bishop Francis Asbury wrote in his journal: ‘Alas for the rich! They are so soon offended.’

1814

John Williams is converted while listening to a sermon by Timothy East. This Englishman will become a famous missionary to the New Hebrides islands.

1839

Scottish clergyman Robert Murray McCheyne wrote in a letter: ‘God feeds the wild flowers on the lonely mountain side without the help of man…. So God can feed his own planted ones without the help of man, by the sweetly falling dew of his Spirit.’

1867

The American branch of the Evangelical Alliance was organized at the Bible House in New York City, with William E. Dodge elected president.

1878

The Church of God (Winebrennarian) expels Daniel Warner for preaching holiness. He becomes a founder of the Church of God (Anderson) and will also be known for hymns such as “His Yoke Is Easy.”

1891

Death in Highland Park, New Jersey, of Methodist evangelist James Caughey, who converted large numbers to Christianity in Canada, preaching revival and holiness.

1956

Chinese authorities in Shanghai force more than twenty-two thousand members of the “Little Flock” to attend a mass denunciation because of their faith.

1977

Festo Kivengere, an Anglican Bishop in Uganda, challenges Idi Amin’s mass killings in a sermon titled “The Preciousness of Life.” Afterward he and his family will have to flee for their lives to Kenya.