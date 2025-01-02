Today in Christian History

January 26

404

Death in Palestine of Paula, Jerome’s patron and pupil.

1557

Cardinal Pole leads a cleansing at Cambridge University against the “heretical” preachers Martin Bucer and Paulus Phagius who have both been dead for several years. The sentence excommunicates and anathematizes them and orders their bones be dug out of holy ground and publicly burned. He also interdicts anyone in possession of “heretical” books.

1564

Following the closing of the Council of Trent, Pius IV ratified its enactments by the bull “Benedictus Deus.” Included among the Tridentine decisions were decrees concerning the creation of an Index of Prohibited Books (a list of condemned authors and their works).

1681

Isabel Alison and Marion Harvie are hanged in Edinburgh for their Covenanter beliefs. They sing Psalm 84 on the scaffold. Marion declares the government has no crime such as murder to charge against her but only religious views. The major in charge of the executions orders the hangman to “cast her over” to choke off any further testimony.

1779

Pioneer American Methodist bishop Francis Asbury wrote in his journal: ‘We should so work as if we were to be saved by our works; and so rely on Jesus Christ, as if we did no works.’

1906

The first General Assembly of the Church of God convened. Headquartered today in Cleveland, TN, the Church of God is the oldest Pentecostal Church denomination in the U.S., with roots going back to 1886.

1936

Death of African revival leader Blasio Kigozi at Kampala, Uganda, of tick fever. Inscribed on his tombstone will be the word zukuka (“awaken”).

1949

Death in Washington, DC, during the early hours of the morning, of Presbyterian minister Peter Marshall of heart problems at age forty-six. He had been the vibrant and influential chaplain of the United States Senate. His widow, Catherine, will tell his story in A Man Called Peter.

1951

The Temple Beth Israel of Meridian, Miss. became the first Jewish congregation to allow women to perform the functions of a rabbi.

1962

Death of George Jeffreys, founder of Elim Pentecostal Churches, at his home in Clapham, England.

1967

Swiss Reformed theologian Karl Barth wrote in a letter: ‘What God has done is well done.’

1992

Mr. Boushra Khaliel, a Coptic Christian in Dairut, Egypt, drops charges against militant Muslims who had beaten him severely with pipes, leaving his right arm paralyzed. He had been warned that if he refused to drop the charges, his family would suffer the same brutality.

1996

Father L. Bridget and Sister Vridhi Ekka are sentenced to six months rigorous imprisonment for “forcibly converting” ninety-four Indians to Christianity in the Ambikapur, India, district, although they neither lured nor coerced anyone to become a Christian.