Today in Christian History

Thursday, January 24

1529

Tatars bind John of Kazan in Kazan (now a Russian Federation city but then under control of the Mongols) and mortally wound him with swords when he refuses to convert to Islam.

1539

Belgium issues a mandate against the Mennonites whom it harrasses because of their Anabaptist beliefs.

1597

The Dutch rout a Spanish force at the Battle of Turnhout, confirming their resolution to never again submit to Spanish rule.

1722

In Cambridge, Mass., Edward Wigglesworth was named to fill the newly created Thomas Hollis chair at Harvard College. Mr. Wigglesworth thereby became the first divinity professor commissioned in the American colonies.

1738

Four months before his celebrated Christian conversion, Anglican missionary John Wesley wrote in his journal: ‘I went to America to convert the Indians. But oh! who shall convert me? I have a fair summer religion… But let death look me in the face, and my spirit is troubled.’

1818

Birth of Anglican clergyman John Mason Neale, who was one of the first to translate ancient Greek and Latin hymns into English. Neale thus rendered the hymns known today as “All Glory, Laud, and Honor,” “Good Christian Men, Rejoice” and “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.”

1831

The London Provisional Committee issues a circular to the secretaries of the county associations of Independent churches in England and Wales, explaining the objects of a proposed union and inviting the associations to send deputies to a meeting to be held in London in May for considering the scheme.

1844

Fanny J. Crosby, who will become a notable hymnwriter, is one of seventeen students from the New York Institute of the Blind who give a concert for the United States Congress, and she recites a thirteen stanza original composition calling for the creation of institutes for the education of the blind in every state. This draws “calls for an encore” and earns the congratulations of John Quincy Adams.

1886

Thomas De Witt Talmage celebrates his seventeenth year as pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle. A noted orator, he is one of the leading pastors of his day and a crusader against vice in New York City.

1975

Rev. F. Donald Coggan, 66, was consecrated the 101st Archbishop of Canterbury (primate of Anglicanism). In the audience was Johannes Cardinal Willebrands – the first Vatican representative to attend this Anglican ceremony since the time of the Reformation.

1989

The Rev. Barbara C. Harris, 55, of Boston, was confirmed as the first female bishop in the 450-year history of the Anglican Church.

2006

Unknown gunmen assassinate Elijah Yisa, an Anglican pastor, discipleship mentor, and evangelist among Nigeria’s Muslims.