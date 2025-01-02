Today in Christian History

Thursday, January 12

1167

Death at the Cistercian abbey in Rievaulx (in Lincolnshire) of Aelred, an Anglo-Saxon abbot and writer of devotional works.

1525

At Zwingli’s suggestion, Zurich Council passes an ordinance to use the assets of monasteries taken over by the reformers to create a fund to assist the poor and schools.

1538

Luther and Agricola meet in their second disputation at Wittenberg on the topic of antinomianism (lawlessness). Luther agrees that the law is not necessary to justification but says it must be kept in the church to reveal sin, maintain discipline, and advise Christians what is pleasing to God.

1629

Fifty-three lay Christians are beheaded for their faith at Yonezawa, Japan.

1700

Death in Montreal of Marguerite Bourgeoys, who had founded the Congregation of Notre Dame of Montreal in the colony of New France (Canada). She had educated young girls in the area now known as Montreal, assisting the poor and American Indians. She will be declared a saint by the Catholic Church.

1777

The Mission Santa Clara de Asis was established. It was one of nine missions founded by Spanish Franciscan missionary, Father Junipero Serra, between 1769-1784.

1779

Pioneer American Methodist bishop Francis Asbury recorded in his journal: ‘If the Lord is pleased to work, who or what can hinder?’

1822

Young George Müller is released after thirty-six days in jail at Wolfenbüttel Castle for theft. He will migrate to England where he will become a leader in British faith ministries.

1825

Birth of Brooke Foss Westcott, British N.T. scholar. In 1881, he and F. J. A. Hort co-edited a famous critical text of the Greek New Testament — one which is still used today.

1839

Scottish clergyman Robert Murray McCheyne wrote in a letter: ‘It is not the tempest, nor the earthquake, nor the fire, but the still small voice of the Spirit that carries on the glorious work of saving souls.’

1862

Ashbel Green Simonton holds his first baptism in Rio de Janeiro, considered the date of the birth of the Presbyterian Church in Brazil.

1871

Death of Henry Alford, Anglican priest, hymnwriter, and poet, who will be buried in the church yard of St. Martins. His tomb will bear an inscription in Latin that, translated, says, “The Inn of a Traveller on his Way to Jerusalem.”

1893

Representatives of 21 mission boards met in NY City to discuss common concerns. Soon becoming an annual event, by 1911 the convention was known as the Foreign Missions Conference. In 1950 it became a constituting member of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, serving as its Division of Foreign Missions.

1930

Soviets arrest the Orthodox priest Nicholas Mikhailovich Vinokurov in Yakutia. He is accused of conducting counter-revolutionary work to overthrow the Soviets and will be shot in Yakutsk in April.

1958

Dr. Charles E. Fuller and associates broadcast the Old Fashioned Revival Hour for the last time from the Long Beach Municipal Auditorium, moving afterward to a Hollywood recording studio.