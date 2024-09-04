Revival Hits Texas A&M Campus As Thousands Of Students Worship Jesus, Dozens Get Baptized

About 1,500 students gathered to worship Jesus Christ, with dozens of students baptized during a Gospel outreach gathering at the Corpus Christi campus of Texas A&M University last Thursday.

New Life Church pastors Michael and Bonnie Fehlauer posted to their joint Facebook account last week a brief report on the campus gathering organized by New Life Young Adults, a ministry of the church also a recognized student organization at the Texas A&M Corpus Christi campus.

New Life Young Adults Pastor Tarik Whitmore who preached at the gathering, centered his message on Isaiah 6: the “conviction, cleansing, and commissioning that follows a genuine encounter with God,” according to The Christian Post.

“This was followed by testimonies from attendees, students and former students — sharing how God saved them, set them free, healed them physically, and is now using them to change the lives of others,” Whitmore recounted.

“As the altar was opened, there was an invitation given to profess faith in Jesus through water baptism, receive prayer for healing and receive prayer for the baptism of the Holy Spirit.”

According to Whitmore, event organizers witnessed “many touched by the power of God,” which included “spontaneously weeping and trembling,” with some doing so “as they were coming up out of the waters of baptism.”

“The night continued with students and young adults sharing testimonies in real-time of salvation, healing, deliverance, and being filled with the Spirit,” he told CP.

“The night concluded with a commissioning of those who wanted God to use them on their college campus — All declaring, ‘Here I am. Send me!’”