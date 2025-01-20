Let’s pray

Almighty God we thank you and bless your name what a great and

glorious God you are and what a gathering we have this afternoon and we

thank you Lord for the church in America you said Upon This Rock you’ll build

your church not just for that generation but for every generation and you say the

Gates of Hell shall not Prevail against it Lord wel come in preparation for the

celebration of Donald Trump the president tomorrow we asking Lord you

grant him wisdom and you grant the church the unity the Revival the

knowledge the vision the forthrightness to speak the truth to power and we pray

as you connect the church with the leader we pray Lord that it will be good

Unity that will help the president and the church will remain the church revive

your church restore your church and Purge your church that there will be the

Holiness and the righteousness you expect for your church and the church

will have a meaningful Ministry in the government as well as in the nation

conform it to Lord answer the prayer of your people people for this nation

America in Jesus name we pray thank you thank you so