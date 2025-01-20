Let’s pray
Almighty God we thank you and bless your name what a great and
glorious God you are and what a gathering we have this afternoon and we
thank you Lord for the church in America you said Upon This Rock you’ll build
your church not just for that generation but for every generation and you say the
Gates of Hell shall not Prevail against it Lord wel come in preparation for the
celebration of Donald Trump the president tomorrow we asking Lord you
grant him wisdom and you grant the church the unity the Revival the
knowledge the vision the forthrightness to speak the truth to power and we pray
as you connect the church with the leader we pray Lord that it will be good
Unity that will help the president and the church will remain the church revive
your church restore your church and Purge your church that there will be the
Holiness and the righteousness you expect for your church and the church
will have a meaningful Ministry in the government as well as in the nation
conform it to Lord answer the prayer of your people people for this nation
America in Jesus name we pray thank you thank you so