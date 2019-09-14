Mike Pence: ‘Spend More Time On Your Knees Than On The Internet’

United States Vice President Mike Pence gave some advice on Tuesday that led to a headline he probably wasn’t asking for.

According to the Washington Times, Pence was holding a Q&A with the conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom when he began defending his wife from criticism over her decision to teach at an anti-LGBTQ Christian school and told the people to “spend more time on your knees than the internet.”

Pence’s detractors need not worry about incurring his wrath over their reaction to his wife’s job, however. “Forgiveness is a great gift,” the vice president proclaimed.

Earlier this year, second lady Karen Pence began teaching art part-time at the Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, a school that prohibits gay students and parents. Faculty members are also required to adhere to a “statement of faith,” which rejects same-sex marriage and trans identity. Faculty must commit to maintaining “a lifestyle based on biblical standards of moral conduct.”

LGBT advocates and organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have repeatedly rebuked the second lady’s decision to join an institution that implements hateful policies.

“We honestly didn’t see that one coming. Our kids went to this school,” Pence said on Tuesday at an event for the Alliance Defending Freedom, in reference to the backlash. “As a Christian believer, we’re charged to pray for our loved ones, but also pray for our enemies. You have lots of opportunities in politics to do that.”

Pence went on to offer some advice for Americans on the matter. “No. 1 is spend more time on your knees than on the internet,” he said. “Forgiveness is a great gift.”

