Man Brutally Beats Wife For Converting From Islam To Christianity

Among the estimated 2,000 displaced Sudanese who are converts from Islam is a mother of seven children whose husband beat her upon learning of her Christian faith, sources said.

Hawa Ismail Abdalla, 44, received medication for head injuries after her Muslim husband beat her on Dec. 27 at the Wedwiel Refugee Camp on South Sudan’s border with Sudan, but she lacked money for necessary treatment, an area source said. The camp is north of Aweil in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, South Sudan.

“My husband told me, ‘Why did you believe in Issa [Jesus]? You are an infidel” before attacking her, Abdalla said, adding that she has forgiven him.

Abdalla, whose youngest child is 8 years old, received some aid first inside the camp and later was taken to an area health center, though she lacked the 700,000 South Sudanese pounds (approximately USD700) for the needed treatment, an area church leader told Morning Star News.

“I ask you to pray for me to recover from the injury,” she told members of a house church in the camp.

Her family had lived many years in a camp for Internally Displaced People in southwestern Sudan’s Nyala town, South Darfur state, before military conflict in April drove them to the new refugee camp in South Sudan. She had put her faith in Christ while in the camp in Nyala, and her pastor there was among the refugees who fled to the heavily populated Wedwiel Refugee Camp.

About 9,000 refugees now live at the camp, most of them from South Darfur state.

“The Christians who are fleeing the war in Sudan are facing persecution from Muslim refugees” in both Darfur and the Wedwiel camp in South Sudan, the pastor, whose name is withheld for security reasons, told Morning Star News by phone.

Sudan is ranked Eight on Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List of the most difficult places to be a Christian, as it was the previous year.

