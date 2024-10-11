“Wonderfully Made”: Church Set To Help Families Whose Children Are Entrapped by Gender Confusion

A Virginia church has launched a new ministry aimed at helping parents and families of gender-confused children.

Burke Community Church, a non-denominational church in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., is embarking on a new effort called “Wonderfully Made,” according to The Christian Post.

The effort will minister to parents of kids who identify as transgender — a growing phenomenon for families who often abruptly find Themselves entrapped in the unimaginable.

“Is your child struggling with their identity?” a description of the ministry reads. “We invite you to join other parents as we walk side-by-side in support, prayer, truth, and grace to help our children flourish in the way God designed them.”

“Wonderfully Made,” which will meet once a month to offer support to these parents, was officially announced Sunday during “Unmasking Gender Ideology II,” an event hosted by The Christian Post.

The ministry’s name is inspired by Psalm 139:13-14, which reads (ESV): “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”

Crystal Crum, a counselor and a women’s ministry assistant at Burke Community Church, said the goal of the effort is to help Christian families who might feel shame and aren’t sure where to turn if their children end up waylaid by gender ideology.

“We’re trying to open that door up so that they feel like they have a place to go and a place to talk and they’re not going to be shamed.”