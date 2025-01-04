Unknown gunmen on New Year’s day attacked Unguwar Rogo in Ugom community of Maro ward, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.





The Chairman of the Ugom Progressive Union, Ishaya Onussim, in a statement explained that the attackers vandalised properties, stole various farm products, burnt down six houses, and set the ECWA Church in Unguwar Rogo ablaze after looting valuables from the church and its pastorium.

Following the attack by the gunmen, he said, “all the residents fled into the bushes, abandoning their belongings in a bid to save their lives.”

He appealed to governments at all levels to intervene urgently, saying that it was disheartening for people to face such an incident so early in the year.

He also called for urgent steps by the authorities to ensure the presence of security.



The Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached to comment on the incident.