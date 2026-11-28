Focus Scripture: Colossians 3:17 (KJV)

“And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.”

What You Will Walk Away With…

An understanding of how one biblical principle can govern every area of Christian living.

The importance of representing Jesus Christ through your words, actions, and decisions.

Practical questions to help you evaluate whether your daily life honours the Lord.

Opening Reflection

Throughout this month’s devotional series, we have explored different aspects of the Christian lifestyle: renewing the mind, pursuing holiness, speaking graciously, practising integrity, showing love, forgiving others, working faithfully, and persevering in godliness.

Although these subjects address different areas of life, they share one central principle: Jesus Christ must be Lord over everything we do.

Colossians 3:17 brings this principle together in one powerful instruction. Whatever we do in word or deed must be done in the name of the Lord Jesus, with thanksgiving to God the Father through Him.

This means that Christianity is not limited to church attendance, prayer meetings, Bible study, or public ministry. It must influence our conversations at home, decisions at work, relationships with others, use of resources, private conduct, and everyday responsibilities.

The Christian lifestyle is not about dividing life into spiritual and ordinary compartments. It is about allowing the lordship of Christ to govern every part of our lives.

If Jesus is Lord, His authority must influence not only what we believe, but also how we live.

Core Meditation

Let Jesus Christ Govern Everything You Do

No area of life should be deliberately excluded from His authority. Speak and Act in the Name of the Lord Jesus

Represent Him in a way that agrees with His truth and character. Let Gratitude Shape Your Lifestyle

Thanksgiving influences attitude, relationships, and daily conduct. Make Christ-Centred Living a Daily Practice

Turn the lordship of Christ into intentional, obedient choices.

Christ-Centered Conclusion

Jesus Christ is not merely one part of the Christian lifestyle; He is its centre, source, and purpose. Through His death and resurrection, He has redeemed us, and we now belong to Him.

Therefore, our words, actions, relationships, work, choices, and priorities should increasingly reflect His lordship. We do not live this way to earn salvation or gain God’s acceptance. We live this way because we have received His grace and desire to honour the Saviour who gave Himself for us.

As this month’s study of the Christian lifestyle draws toward its conclusion, remember that godliness is not a collection of disconnected religious activities. It is a life continually surrendered to Jesus Christ.

Let Him govern your speech. Let Him guide your decisions. Let His Word shape your conduct. Let gratitude fill your heart.

The Christian lifestyle in one sentence: Whatever you do, do it in the name of the Lord Jesus.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, thank You for redeeming me through Jesus Christ and calling me to live for Your glory. Help me understand the full meaning of doing everything in the name of the Lord Jesus. Govern my words, actions, decisions, relationships, work, and priorities. Deliver me from a divided life in which I honour You in some areas but ignore Your will in others. Give me a grateful heart, a teachable spirit, and the grace to obey Your Word consistently. When I fail, lead me to sincere repentance and renewed faithfulness. May every part of my life increasingly reflect the lordship and character of Jesus Christ. In His name, Amen.

I DECLARE

Jesus Christ is Lord over every area of my life; I will live to honour Him in all I do.

Action Points

Evaluate your daily life: Review your words, actions, relationships, work, and private habits. Identify one area that needs to come more fully under Christ’s lordship. Apply the Christ-centred test: Before an important decision today, ask, “Can I do this in the name of the Lord Jesus?” Practise intentional gratitude: Thank God for specific blessings and express appreciation to someone who has contributed positively to your life. Make one practical change: Identify a habit, attitude, or behaviour that does not reflect Christ and take a definite step toward change.

Memory Verse

Colossians 3:17 (KJV)

“And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.”