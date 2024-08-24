20 Kidnapped Christian Medical Students Rescued

The 20 Nigerian Christian Medical Students from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos who were kidnapped in the Otukpo area of Benue State by gunmen while attending the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu, has been rescued from their their abductors.

The students were abducted last Thursday evening, August 15, while travelling along the Otukpo-Enugu highway en route to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu State.

The entire country was thrown into panic last week when the students from the University of Jos and the University of Maiduguri were kidnapped on their way to the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) in Enugu State.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the abductors were demanding a ransom of N50 million, threatening to harm the students if their demands are not met. The kidnappers had threatened to start killing some of the students if they didn’t get the money as of last Saturday.

