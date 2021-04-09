Aaron Fischer is coming to comic books in June. Part of the “United States of Captain America” series, he is the “Captain America of the Railways,” protecting runaways and homeless youth.

He is also openly gay. The comic featuring him will be published in June for Pride Month.

As the first LGBTQ-identifying Captain America will soon enter popular culture, this makes strategic introducing a gay Captain America in a comic book aimed at youth is nothing if not strategic.

In other news, the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, home to Harvard University, has officially recognized polyamory. It is the second city in the state to do so. The Polyamory Legal Advocacy Coalition gave input concerning the change in Cambridge and hopes that it “will be a wave of legal recognition for polyamorous families and relationships in 2021.”

A Canadian father was jailed for contempt of court after publicly objecting to his young daughter taking testosterone. A judge earlier warned him that if he did not affirm his daughter as male, he would be implicated in the criminal offense of “family violence.”

This and many more are the signs of the end of times and the increasing Christian faith persecution and compromise tactics but this we know “1 John 5:4-5 For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world – our faith”