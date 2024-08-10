‘Filled With Fear’: The Life Of A Secret Believer In Egypt

When Raef’s father found the Bible, that’s when the young man realized his life was in danger.

“One day, while [my wife and I] were away from home, [my father] entered our room and found the Bible,” Raef remembers. He then confronted us with his discovery and learned about our new faith in Jesus.

“My father accused us of deceit, calling us infidels, and furiously told that we should be killed. He also threatened to harm us if we remained in the village any longer. Filled with fear, we hastily departed [our home], leaving everything behind.”

“I lived with my wife Sawsan in a family house along with my parents,” he says. “I used to work as a taxi driver to support my family; the taxi belonged to my father. My father was an imam (a Muslim religious leader). He was a fanatic Muslim who hated Christians.”

When Sawsan’s brother converted to Christianity and shared his testimony, Raef and his wife encountered Jesus and also accepted Him as their Savior. Things continued as they were for about three years.

“Since [our conversion],” Raef says, “we joined a home church, and we embarked on a journey of growth and transformation, beginning to understand the significance of having an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ.

“But things started to deteriorate when my father noticed that I had stopped going to the mosque on a regular basis like I used to.”

That’s when Raef’s father discovered the faith of the couple and demanded they flee their home and village. Raef lost his job—the family’s only source of income—and his house, leaving him in a state of depression. Amidst their daily challenges, he and Sawsan felt lost, unable to find hope and peace, even questioning if their decision to follow Jesus was correct.

It was at this point that they came in contact Open Doors, a ministry specialized on caring for persecuted christians, and through the support of Open Doors, found a glimmer of hope.

“We encountered numerous challenges spiritually, psychologically and financially,” Raef says. “However, we were saved thanks to the ministry that extended support to us in every aspect. They helped us find a place to stay and even provided the means for me to acquire a vehicle, enabling me to transport goods and regain income to provide for my family.

Not only that, but the ministry also offered psychological support through counseling sessions and nurtured our spiritual growth through a discipleship group. We discovered a secure and nurturing community to accompany us on our journey.”

Despite the hardships they face, Raef and Sawson have come to realize that our Heavenly Father never forsakes anyone who relies on Him, understanding the full weight of Jesus’ words in Matthew 28:20: “I am with you always until the end of the world.”

But though they have found this hope, the couple still has a constant need for a Christian community because as converts from Islam living in a Muslim context, they are vulnerable and subject to pressures and persecution. The biggest challenge is the need to live a double identity: believers at home, Muslims in public. If their faith is discovered, it could mean a renewal of the threats issued by Raef’s father.

Source: Open Doors.