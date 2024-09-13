Tim Tebow’s Incredible Mission to Rescue Kids From Human Trafficking, Child Exploitation

Tim Tebow has distinguished himself on the field — and off, with his devout Christian faith inspiring his life and work.

His latest endeavor through the Tim Tebow Foundation is the UnKNOWN and UnFINISHED campaign, an effort to rescue children from the horrific bowels of human trafficking.

“We believe it’s one of the worst evils in the world,” Tebow recently told CBN News. “When you look at the world of trafficking and child exploitation, there’s so many people [whose] lives are at stake, and lives are on the line every single day.”

The newfound effort builds upon last year’s initiative known as the Unknown campaign, an endeavor named for the 50,000 boys and girls whose abuse has been seen by law enforcement via videos and images but who have not yet been identified.

Tebow said his goal is to help “through technology, through legislation, through law enforcement, through operations” to identify and rescue these children. Rather than move on to a new campaign this year, he and his foundation were moved to continue working to find these children.

“We call it Unknown and Unfinished, because we’ve got to get to as many of these boys and girls as possible,” Tebow said. “And when we look at the scale, just so people can understand it … within the last 12 months, there’s been over 500,000 unique IP addresses that have downloaded or shared images or videos of children under the age of 12 being abused.”

He continued, “And we know that 55% to 85% of those sharers and downloaders are also hands-on offenders, and your average offender has 13 victims.”

The horrific events impacting children do not get enough attention, Tebow believes.

