A Catholic archbishop in Kazakhstan has condemned the Vatican doctrinal office’s guidance this week allowing priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples, accusing the Catholic Church of propagating “gender ideology.”

Tomash Peta, who has served as metropolitan archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana since 2003, prohibited any form of blessing for same-sex couples and also publicly admonished Pope Francis, asking him to revoke the guidance he signed off on this week, according to The Catholic Herald.