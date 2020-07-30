“When you come into the gospel because you’ve come for a better life, then you’ve come in for the wrong gospel. When you come to Jesus because He’s going to give you this and give you this, you really didn’t surrender.”

Evangelist Todd White Weeps, Publicly Repents For Not Preaching ‘The Whole Gospel’

Prosperity gospel preacher Todd White says he’s been “rocked to the core” after reading the works of Charles Spurgeon and Ray Comfort. At a service at White’s Lifestyle Christianity center in Texas, the charismatic preacher said he was repenting of not preaching the whole gospel.

“When you come into the gospel because you’ve come for a better life, then you’ve come in for the wrong gospel,” White told the group that had gathered on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The Lifestyle Christianity leader publicly repented for failing to preach the whole Gospel and criticized the American Church for refusing to address sin and repentance to a watching world.

In an emotional message delivered Sunday, White, a former drug addict turned evangelist, revealed he recently underwent a season of painful “pruning” where God impressed upon him the importance of preaching on the topic of sin and man’s need for a Savior.

“If people don’t know they’re sinners, they won’t see their need for a Savior,” the passionate evangelist said. “This is hard for people. This is hard for me, because I feel like I haven’t preached the whole Gospel. And I repent. I repent. You have no idea. I will not be responsible. I believe that when I preach that the blood of people is on my hands.”

The Watauga, Texas-based pastor continued: “I’m convicted. I am not perfect but I am strongly convicted. I feel like I just met Jesus again.

“There’s just this rekindled thing inside of me. This has been the hardest season of my life. I’m like, ‘Lord, what are you doing?’ He said ‘I’m pruning every branch that you have.’ I’m like, ‘It’s not OK. It hurts.’ And He said, ‘If you were dead, it wouldn’t hurt. There are parts of you that need to die, so I’m going to kill them.'”

White in the past has been criticised in some quarters for preaching a prosperity gospel. However, he appeared to say in his Sunday message that he believes God is “correcting” him for his failure to preach the whole Gospel.

He said that the works of famous theologians and preachers Charles Spurgeon and Ray Comfort have been “rocking” him. He said, “When you come into the Gospel because you come in for a better life, you’ve come in for the wrong Gospel.”When you come to Jesus because He’s going to give you this and give you this, you really didn’t surrender.”

He added, “We have to somehow get to people and not just promise them a better flight. Am I the only one that’s convicted to the core? This isn’t legalism, it’s the truth. There is a day of wrath coming. It’s no joke.

“We have to know that we’ve sinned against God. I saw this when I got saved. And for some reason, it’s taken me 16 years to explain it. And I feel like I’ve just seen something completely brand new. What I won’t ever do is take the miraculous out of the Gospel. It’s a miracle that I can come to Jesus through all my junk and all my sin and Him say, ‘Not guilty.’ That’s a miracle.”